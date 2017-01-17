eEdition

Read local news online

Your Home

Features on Facebook

Your Home

Latest styles, trends and tips

Local News

Assaulted at worksite

Assaulted at worksite

Workers tackle homeless man to the ground after he allegedly assaults and threatens staff at Blacktown worksite

Warriors charge into final

Warriors charge into final

Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.

Parking woes grow

Parking woes grow

A former Blacktown councillor is concerned about townhouse developments that restrict street parking.

Glenwood goes green

Glenwood goes green

A Glenwood street has brought down the temperature but turned up the heat on climate change.

Latest News

Local Sport

Warriors charge into final

Warriors charge into final

Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.

Attard to make Malta debut

Attard to make Malta debut

Blacktown Workers dummy half Jake Attard is set make his international rugby league debut for Malta against the ...

Top Stories

Community

Warriors charge into final

Warriors charge into final

Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.

Regional Focus

RECOMMENDED

Blacktown Sun Classifieds
Blacktown Sun Classifieds
Blacktown Sun Classifieds

National

Features

Health

Entertainment

Life & Style

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop