Rooty Hill man's story out of this world.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Sounds of Love Unspoken
Be carried away by the magical onstage chemistry of Amelia Farrugia and David Hobson as they perform Love ...
Truck company raided after fiery crash
Premier talks up new Minister for Western Sydney
Shots fired at Rooty Hill house
Police believe shooting in Bainbridge Crescent was targeted.
The gift of knowledge
First day of school | gallery
‘Muslims for Loyalty’ celebrate Australia Day | photos
Community rises against domestic violence
Staring down a world record
Latest News
Local Sport
Where it all starts
Local Wanderers players encourage youngsters to join grassroots clubs
Gloved up for global challenge
Eels unveil Auckland Nines squad
Rising star heads east
Wanderers stand behind Baccus
Bulls on the move
Top Stories
Community
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
Word of mouth keeps memories alive
Rooty Hill man's story out of this world.
Sounds of Love Unspoken
Be carried away by the magical onstage chemistry of Amelia Farrugia and David Hobson as they perform Love ...
First day of school | gallery
Regional Focus
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
RECOMMENDED
National
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
Health
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Public urged to not flush wipes
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Opinion
Canberra: real life need not apply
A hefty jolt to western Sydney politics occurred at the by-election for the safe Labor seat of Penrith ...
Back in the newsroom on a big news week
Last week I returned to my desk as the north-west Sydney editor after a year off dedicated to ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Is it time to change the date?
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...