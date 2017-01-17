Emergency services made a shocking discovery after attending a fire at the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre carpark
150 new citizens celebrate Aus Day
Assaulted at worksite
More than 150 Blacktown residents will become Australian citizens on January 26.
Blue skies and broad smiles | photos
Warriors charge into final
Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.
Parking woes grow
A former Blacktown councillor is concerned about townhouse developments that restrict street parking.
Glenwood goes green
Variety is the spice of life
Planning proposal an ‘attack on democracy’
Abraham gets taste of derby
Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.
Heat blaze to under-18s national championship
Attard to make Malta debut
Semi to French Rugby at season's end
Synthetic field set for Kellyville Ridge
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
More than 150 Blacktown residents will become Australian citizens on January 26.
Blacktown have earned a home quarter-final for Sunday's Green Shield match against a dangerous Sydney side.
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
National
More rain on the horizon as climate change affects Australia, study finds
Climate change will result in higher humidity and more severe rainstorms, according to new Australian research.
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
Sydney on alert in baking heat: authorities issue ozone level warning and total fire ban
Health authorities have warned Sydneysiders to be on alert as the baking sun sends temperatures and ozone levels ...
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When is fake better than the real thing?
Vigilance and education saves lives
LIKE, I suspect, a great many Aussies, my family spent large chunks of the Christmas period swimming.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Participation trophies should not exist
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?