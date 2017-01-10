eEdition

Learning to have fun

Learning to play is a crucial part of water safety for Blacktown's diverse population.

Blue Bloods blitz

NSW Firestars defeated Queensland Heat 8-0 in the Gilley's Shield final at Blacktown International Sportspark on Sunday evening.

Hong Kong on the rise

Hong Kong cricket visited Blacktown for two matches in December, playing the NSW second XI.

Blue Bloods blitz

NSW Firestars defeated Queensland Heat 8-0 in the Gilley's Shield final at Blacktown International Sportspark on Sunday evening.

MyFootballCamp pushed until April

January's MyFootballCamp at Blacktown International Sportspark has been cancelled with the first Australian camp now scheduled for April.

