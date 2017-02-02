The theme #MuslimsForLoyalty saw almost 500 people celebrate Australia Day at the Marsden Park mosque.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Community rises against domestic violence
Staring down a world record
Roadworks on Richmond
‘Leo was nobody’s man’
Interns want to make difference
First-year doctors arrive for internship at Blacktown and Mount Druitt hospitals
Heatwave arrives as school returns
‘My heart was jumping out of my chest’
Baby thrown from second level unit fire
A baby was thrown from a second-level unit window and caught unharmed, following a unit fire at Blacktown ...
MPs select community representatives for airport forum
Western Sydney MPs will select two community representatives for a government forum on Western Sydney Airport
Latest News
Local Sport
Eels unveil Auckland Nines squad
Rising star heads east
Wanderers stand behind Baccus
Bulls on the move
Popa coy on Griffiths signing
Coach Tony Popovic confirms club in discussions with former Socceroo striker Ryan Griffiths
Baccus to answer assault charge
Top Stories
Community
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
‘Muslims for Loyalty’ celebrate Australia Day | photos
Community rises against domestic violence
‘My heart was jumping out of my chest’
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
RECOMMENDED
National
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack in ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
Health
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Junk food industry shaping health policies at public's expense: study
Lobbyists for 'big food' are potentially swaying health policies in favour of their corporate bottom line in Australia, ...
Soft drink sales slump amid health fears
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Opinion
Canberra: real life need not apply
A hefty jolt to western Sydney politics occurred at the by-election for the safe Labor seat of Penrith ...
Back in the newsroom on a big news week
Last week I returned to my desk as the north-west Sydney editor after a year off dedicated to ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Is it time to change the date?
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?